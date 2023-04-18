NewsNation Expanding To 24-Hour Weekday Sked Anchored By 4-Hour ‘NewsNation Now’ Block

Skip to main content
Breaking news at NewsNation: The cable net is about to go round-the-clock during the work week.

The Nexstar-owned cable news outlet said today that it will launch a 24-hour weekday programming schedule on April 24. The new sked will include a new live four-hour weekday programming block called NewsNation Now.

Airing from 1-5 p.m. ET Mondays through Fridays, NewsNation Now will cover the day’s top headlines with live reports from network correspondents around the country. It will be anchored by a rotation of journalists from 1-3 p.m. ET, followed by anchor Nichole Berlie from 3-5 p.m. Until a permanent anchor is named, guest anchors will include weekend anchor Natasha Zouves, chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman and correspondents Markie Martin, Keleigh Beeson and Brooke Shafer.

“From the start, our mission has been to inform and enlighten our viewers with balanced news programming and we will continue to do so with this added block,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “Over time, we’ve built trust with our audience and with this expansion, I think we can capitalize on the swiftly evolving broadcast news landscape. Viewer trust is at the center of everything we do, and viewer demand for this expanded block is strong.”   

Here is NewsNation’s new weekday programming lineup (All times Eastern):

6-7 a.m. – Early Morning hosted by Mitch Carr  

7-10 a.m. – Morning in America with Adrienne Bankert 

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes 

1-3 p.m. – NewsNation Now

3-5 p.m. – NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie  

5-6 p.m. – The Hill

6-7 p.m. – Elizabeth Vargas Reports

7-8 p.m. – On Balance with Leland Vittert 

8-9 p.m. – Cuomo hosted by Chris Cuomo  

9-10 p.m. – Dan Abrams Live hosted by Dan Abrams 

10-11 p.m. – Banfield hosted by Ashleigh Banfield 

