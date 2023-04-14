New York City Mayor Eric Adams Declares ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Day’ As Final Season Debuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Friday signed a proclamation declaring April 14, 2023 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Day, recognizing the Prime Video series for its positive impact on NYC and the iconic path blazed worldwide. The first three episodes of the fifth and final season drop today.

The series “showcases the beautiful streets of New York City, features a strong female lead character, and is the perfect example of how our city’s film and TV industry creates jobs, and generates economic activity,” Adams said, citing 185,000+ jobs and more than $82 billion in total economic output. “We are going to continue to work with studios and stakeholders, like Prime Video, to ensure New York City is made available to them for their production needs.”

Over seven years, the show has employed over 37,000 actors and craftspeople, including 344 dancers, 580 musicians, 981 day players and 35,619 background actors. Based at Steiner Studios, it uses the city as its set, filming in over 350 locations across the five boroughs (Manhattan and Brooklyn mostly) and boosting the local economy and businesses.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Maisel “isn’t just one of my favorite shows — it is also an important part of the vibrant economic growth supported by New York’s thriving television and film industry.”

The proclamation came as New York state lawmakers in Albany put the finishing touches on a budget that includes measures to boost the tax credit for film and television production back to 30% (from 25%), raise the annual cap to $700 million and modify payout terms in a new incentive package that would run through 2034. It’s meant to draw filming to the state as competition continues to heat up, from Atlanta to neighboring New Jersey. The April 1 deadline to pass the budget was extended twice to April 17.

“It has been such a pleasure to see NYC’s streets and landmarks so prominently featured in this award-winning series,” added Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne del Castillo. “This is a wonderful example of how film and television allows people from around the world to experience the magic of NYC, the creative capital of the world.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is executive produced, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph. It’s won 20 Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four SAG Awards; and three Golden Globes.