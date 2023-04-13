‘Never Have I Ever’ Drops Season 4 Netflix Premiere Date & Teaser Trailer

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever will premiere its fourth and final season on June 8. A teaser video (above) was released showing what senior year for protagonist Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) will look like.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Devi is an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations, many of which involve one of her latest crushes who may or may not be Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and/or Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Speaking of boys, Devi will have a new distraction this season and his name is Ethan (Michael Cimino), who arrives on the heels of Paxton’s departure to college. At the end of Season 3, Devi had seemingly gotten over her crush on Paxton and moved on to option B, Ben, to who she probably lost her V-card.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

And Devi may not even be the character with the most exciting love life this season. It has been confirmed a wedding will take place though the bride and groom are as yet a mystery.

The obvious guess is Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and her new beau Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar). But wildcard guesses include Dr. Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan), who is getting a new love this season played by Ivan Hernandez; her mother-in-law Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) who meets a sweet new man (played by Jeff Garlin) who makes her reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever; or maybe Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and (Trent Benjamin Norris). It truly could be anyone.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

More new images from Season 4 can be found below.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala

(L to R) Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

(L to R) Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, and Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Michael Cimino as Ethan

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

The first three seasons of Never Have I Ever are available to stream via Netflix.