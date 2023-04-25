Netflix Unveils Conor McGregor Series Launch Date & Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming Conor McGregor docuseries will debut next month as the UFC champion unveils first teaser.

McGregor Forever will launch May 17, the latest in Netflix’s growing roster of high-profile sports docs.

The Irish superstar tweeted early this morning with a link to a teaser of the docuseries, which can be seen below, stating: “You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!”

In the one-minute video, McGregor can be seen fighting and discussing speculation about his potentially career-ending injury, which he sustained at the end of last year. “But it’s McGregor, Forever, and don’t you forget it,” he says at the end of the clip.

McGregor, who is also an EP on the show, which was first revealed in 2021, is undoubtedly the most famous UFC fighter of all time. He has headlined the five highest-selling UFC events in history and also fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match, which he lost several years ago.

Religion of Sports is producing the behind-the-scenes all-access doc.