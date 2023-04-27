‘Supacell’: Eddie Marsan Joins Rapman’s Netflix Drama About South London Superheroes

Eddie Marsan has joined the cast of Supacell, Blue Story director Rapman’s Netflix drama series about a group of South Londoners who develop superpowers.

Marsan (Ray Donovan, Deadpool 2) will play a character named Ray in the show, which has now wrapped shooting in London. No launch date has been set.

The series will follow five ordinary Black South Londoners with little in common who unexpectedly develop superpowers. One man Michael Lasaki (Tosin Cole) has to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

“Eddie has just got such a good energy,” said Rapman at a Netflix See What’s Next Event in London last night. “He is a legend, such a nice human. He was making me feel like Scorsese on set.” Watch him talk about the series in a behind-the-scenes promo tape below.

Marsan joins a cast that includes Cole (61st Street, Till), Nadine Mills (Sliced, The Weekend) as Sabrina, Eric Kofi Abrefa (Blue Story, BMF) as Andre, Calvin Demba (The Rig, Life, Micky and the Bear) as Rodney, Josh Tedeku (Moonhaven, A Town Called Malice) as Tazer, Adelayo Adedayo (The Responder, Timewasters) as Dionne, Rayxia Ojo (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Call The Midwife) as Sharleen and Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy, Orthodox) as Spud.

Rapman (aka Andrew Onwubolu) serves as showrunner, creator and lead director on the six part series with Sebastian Thiel (Dreaming Whilst Black, Riches) directing half the episodes.

Joanna Crow is series producer, with Sheila Nortley block 2 producer and associate producer. Geraldine Hawkins serves as Co-Producer. Rapman is executive producer alongside Anna Ferguson and Steve Searle for Netflix and Mouktar Mohammed of New Wave. Henrietta Lee is associate producer for New Wave.