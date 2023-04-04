Netflix Sets First Live Reunion Special With ‘Love Is Blind’ Following Chris Rock Comedy Launch

Netflix is going live, again.

The streamer has set its first live reunion special for one of its reality shows – handing a special event to Love Is Blind.

The dating show, which is in its fourth season, will air Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion from LA on Sunday April 16 at 8pm ET.

It comes after the roll out of Chris Rock’s comedy special Selective Outrage, which was the streamer’s first move into live programming that aired in March. Deadline revaled last May that the streamer was exploring live technology for exactly this reason.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will join the cast for the special and help the audience digest who said ‘I do’ and who didn’t.

The reunion will be produced by Embassy Row (the parent show is produced by Kinetic Content) and will see Brandon Monk serve as showrunner and exec producing with Michael Davies.

In addition the Love Is Blind cast are bringing their pods to fans in New York, Nashville and LA ahead of the reunion.

The fourth season of the show premiered on March 24 and has rolled out in batches with the final episode airing on April 12.