Netflix Orders ‘Tall Pines’ Limited Series From Mae Martin, Ryan Scott & Objective Fiction

Netflix has ordered Tall Pines, an eight-episode limited series from Mae Martin ( Mae Martin: SAP, Feel Good), Ryan Scott (Servant, Treadstone), Ben Farrell and his Objective Fiction and Sphere Media. Martin serves as creator, co-showrunner and executive producer, and also will play a lead role in the series, one of the streamer’s first commissions for Netflix Canada.

Tall Pines is a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.

“Tall Pines is a story I’ve been dying to tell for years, and I’m beyond excited for people to see what we have in store,” said Martin. “It’s going to be an insane roller coaster and so different to anything I’ve done before. Very very grateful to Netflix for supporting it, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Martin serves as co-showrunner with Scott, who also serves as executive producer. Farrell executive produces through his Objective Fiction (Feel Good, The Gold), along with Hannah Mackay (Peep Show, Year of the Rabbit), Jennifer Kawaja (Sort Of, The Porter, Cardinal) and Bruno Dubé (Transplant, The Sticky). Sphere Media is producing.

“Tall Pines is a wildly entertaining story that explores the complex and sometimes twisted relationship between teens and adults,” said Danielle Woodrow, Director, Content – Canada, Netflix. “We’re thrilled to be working with a singular talent like Mae and bringing their unique voice to one of our first commissions for Netflix Canada.”