Netflix Dives In For Mexican Underwater Heist Drama ‘Bandidos’; ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Director Adrian Grunberg Attached

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has put Bandidos, a thriller series about an underwater heist, into production.

The drama follows the story of Miguel (Alfonso Dosal) and accomplice Lilí (Ester Expósito), who are joined by a group of bandits as they attempt to retrieve treasure from an underwater grave of a Spanish galleon that sunk in the Gulf of Mexico during the War of Independence. However, they’re not the only ones after the bounty.

Shot in Spanish, the series also stars Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado, Andrés Baida, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Fuentes and Bruno Bichir among others.

Pablo Tébar is writer and showrunner on the eight-part series, which our sources say will feature a “massive underwater heist.” Rambo: Last Blood and Get the Gringo director Adrian Grunberg is the director.

The series is set to launch in 2024. It marks one of Netflix’s biggest bets out of Mexico since it shot drug drama Narcos: Mexico in the country. That series ended in 2021.

Adrien Grunberg, Stacy Perskie (Get the Gringo, Elysium), Mark Holder (Beasts of No Nation), Christine Holder (Beasts of No Nation) and Andrew Wilson (The Mauritanian) are the exec producers, with Perskie also producing.

Wonder Street and Redrum are attached as co-producers.

Wonder Street most recently made one-hour drama East New York for CBS and previously worked for Netflix on the Octavia Spencer-starring Self Made. Its feature The Mauritanian garnered Jodie Foster a Golden Globe Award and it was also behind early Netflix feature Beasts of No Nation starring Idris Elba. Currently in development is Shirley Jackson’s The Lottery at Paramount and it has six shows on air in New Zealand and Australia alongside Kiwi partner Stripe Studios.