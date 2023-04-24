Netflix Unveils ‘Heartstopper’ Season Two Premiere Date & Teaser

Netflix’s highly-anticipated second season of Heartstopper will return August 3 and has unveiled a behind-the-scenes teaser.

The streamer confirmed premiere date in the last minutes, coming two days prior to a Netflix UK showcase, which is taking place in London.

Produced out of the UK, the show’s Season 1 was a runaway success for Netflix and has already been commissioned for two more seasons. Starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the coming-of-age romantic comedy drama follows Charlie and Nick, who meet at secondary school and quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.

Season two will see the pair reprise their roles alongside the likes of Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman and Yasmin Finney, the latter of whom has been cast in the new season of Doctor Who.

A teaser, linked below, sees cast discuss what to expect from Season 2, with Connor saying it will be a “different vibe to Season 1,” while Locke says his character Charlie “goes on more of a journey this season.” Creator Alice Oseman returns for Seasons 2 and 3 and See-Saw Films is producer.

Deadline revealed last month that Emmy-winner Connor is leading mystery-horror feature One Of Us.