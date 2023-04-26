Netflix Greenlights Keira Knightley Thriller & Latest Series From ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank

Netflix has greenlit a Keira Knightley-starring thriller, the latest series from The Crown producer Left Bank and a Bank of Dave sequel.

Unveiled at a showcase in London, the streamer introduced Black Doves from Chernobyl producer Sister, which is written by Joe Barton and counts Knightley as EP. The show stars Knightley as Helen, who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous and shadowy London underworld, Helen’s employer’s call in Sam to protect her.

Giri/Haji scribe Barton is creator and writer and his Noisy Bear indie is producing alongside Sister. Knightley is EP with Barton, Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry.

Meanwhile, Left Bank, which is currently shooting The Crown Season 6, is behind Department Q, an adaptation of Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels. The series centres around Carl, a former top-rated detective who is wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralyzed and another policeman dead. On his return to work, Carl is assigned to a cold case that will consume his life.

Chandni Lakhani is adapting and EPs are Scott Frank, Rob Bullock and Andy Harries. The news comes a few weeks after Left Bank’s Amazon Prime Video series Three Pines was cancelled after one season.

Finally, Netflix has greenlit a sequel to Bank of Dave, the Rory Kinnear-starring British underdog story. In the sequel, Kinnear’s Dave Fishwick takes on a new and more dangerous adversary: the payday lenders. In order to take them down and protect some of the most vulnerable members of communities across Britain, Dave has to risk everything – including the community bank he founded two years ago, his liberty and, on occasion, even his life.

Netflix also used its London showcase to tease upcoming shows including its David Beckham and Robbie Williams docs, Black Mirror, Heartstopper and Queen Charlotte. The streamer revealed it will have spent nearly $6B in the UK across four years by the end of 2023.