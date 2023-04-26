‘Black Mirror’: Netflix Unveils Season 6 Trailer, Reveals Launch Date & Confirms Cast Including Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Salma Hayek Pinault

Netflix has confirmed Season 6 of Black Mirror, unveiled trailer and launch date, and revealed a bumper cast list featuring Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Michael Cera and Salma Hayek Pinault. Scroll down for the trailer as creator Charlie Brooker says he has “stretched the parameters of what a Black Mirror show even is” for the latest series.

Revealed shortly before a Netflix Showcase in London, the streamer has issued its first Black Mirror Season 6 cast confirmation following months of speculation and leaks. It also revealed the show will launch in June, four years after the previous season.

Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz are the other confirmed cast members, with more detail coming in due course. Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali is a new EP.

Paapa Essiedu in ‘Black Mirror’

Speaking to Tudum.com, Brooker said he had started writing Season 6 by “upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.”

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is,” he added. “The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

Netflix called Season 6 “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

The darkly satirical anthology series, which is mostly set in near-future dystopias, has been through many iterations since it launched on Channel 4 in 2011 and the show has been given a budget boost since it was picked up by Netflix in 2016.

Brooker and Black Mirror EP Annabel Jones’ indie Broke & Bones is now the show’s producer and Ali has joined Season 6 as EP alongside Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven).

Brooker lauded Season 6’s “incredible roster of disgustingly skilful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist.”

The show will launch in June. Dropping in 2019, Season 5 featured the likes of Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.