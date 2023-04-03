Neil Patrick Harris Joins Broadway’s ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ For Limited Guest Star Run

Neil Patrick Harris will take to the Broadway stage as a special guest star in Peter Pan Goes Wrong, producers announced today.

Harris will appear in the comedy from Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 30. He will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator and others in play-within-the-play Peter Pan.

“I’m a massive fan of Team Mischief and physical comedy in general, so I jumped (fell?) at the chance to join their genius onstage,” said Harris in a statement. “That said, the role of the Narrator mostly sits in a chair and reads a book, so apparently no rehearsals are required. I guess that’s fine… what could possibly go wrong?”

Harris will not perform on Friday, April 21 and the Saturday, April 22 matinee performance.

Harris is the first special guest star for the Broadway engagement of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Other guest stars will appear occasionally, sometimes unannounced, throughout the run. Future guests will be announced at a later time.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, from the international theater company Mischief, is now in previews and opens on Wednesday, April 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

Harris is best known for his TV roles in How I Met Your Mother and A Series of Unfortunate Events, and his Tony-winning performance as Hedwig in the Broadway production of Hedwig and The Angry Inch.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Bartley Booz as Dennis (now through April 9), Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd, Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie Deroy, Mischief, Wendy Federman / Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane / John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth / 42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment / Daniel Radford, Lams / Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Ken And Rosemary Willman / Ayal Miodovnik, Nicole Eisenberg / Thomas S. Perakos and Lucas McMahon.