NBC Renews All Six Dick Wolf Series Including ‘One Chicago’ Franchise & ‘Law & Order’ Trio

NBC has renewed all six of its Dick Wolf-produced shows including the One Chicago franchise — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — and the trio of Law & Order dramas — the mothership series, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime — for the 2023-2024 season.

The shows are produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment.

All three Chicago series are among the top-rated primetime programs on broadcast TV. NBC’s One Chicago lineup is generally No. 1 Wednesday nights in both the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic and in total viewers. Chicago P.D. is currently tied for the No. 1 broadcast drama of the TV season in the demo, according to Live+7 Day data.

The Law & Order franchise also continues to fare well with viewers. Both SVU and Organized Crime rank among the top 10 broadcast dramas of the TV season in the demo, according to L+7 data. NBC says that SVU is the network’s top show for the season across all platforms after 35 days of delayed viewing.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

All three One Chicago franchise shows air Wednesday night with Chicago Med at 8 p.m., Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10. Similarly, the Law & Order shows air on Thursday night with the original airing at 8 p.m., followed by Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Repeats are available on the following day via Peacock.

Katie Campione contributed to this report.