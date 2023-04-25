David Rohde To Join NBC News From The New Yorker

David Rohde, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who is executive editor of the New Yorker‘s digital site, is moving to NBC News as senior executive editor, national security, starting next month.

This is the first major hire by Rebecca Blumenstein, who joined NBC News in January as president of editorial.

In a note to staffers, Blumenstein and SVP Catherine Kim wrote, “For many of us, David needs no introduction. His distinguished career as a journalist spans decades, covering some of the most fraught conflict zones in recent memory. In 1996, he won a Pulitzer for his reporting at The Christian Science Monitor that helped uncover the Srebrenica massacre during the war in Bosnia, and later, in 2009, he shared a Pulitzer while reporting for The New York Times on Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

Blumenstein and Kim wrote that Rohde will oversee the national security team, direct editorial and work closely with correspondents, producers and reporters. He also will write and report at certain times.

Rohde’s books include the recent, In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, and the Truth About America’s Deep State. He also previously worked at Reuters.

Rohde will report to Kim and will be based in New York.