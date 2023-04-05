NBC Comedy Pilot ‘St. Denis Medical’ Adds Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim & Mekki Leeper

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat), Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear) and Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls) have been cast in the NBC comedy pilot St. Denis Medical. They join previously announced leads Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier.

Written by the Superstore and American Auto duo of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin and to be directed by Superstore’s Ruben Fleischer, St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Lawson plays Bruce, a trauma surgeon working primarily in the Emergency Department. Bruce is very talented, he knows it and wants everyone else to know it. Kim plays Serena, an Emergency Department nurse who leans toward homeopathy and is Alex’s work wife. Leeper plays Matt, a well-meaning Emergency Department nurse whom we meet on his first day as a Registered Nurse. It’s not going well.

Ledgin executive produces St Denis Medical, as does Spitzer under his Universal TV-based production banner Spitzer Holding Company. Simon Heuer, Head of TV Development at Spitzer Holding Company, also executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Lawson previously co-starred in Mortal Kombat, NBC’s Superstore and Showtime’s House of Lies. In addition, he returned to comedy in Long Story Short. Also a writer and director, Lawson scored an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film for The Eleven O’Clock. Additional film credits include Bombshell, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Becoming Bond and The Campaign. He is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer, et al.

Kim can currently be seen in the hit film Cocaine Bear and will co-star in the upcoming features Upon Walking and Fire Island. She was previously a series regular on the Starz series American Gods. Additional TV credits include The Rookie: Feds, Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and Mr. Mayor. She is repped by Zero Gravity Management and APA.

Leeper plays Eric on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls and will be seen starring in the upcoming Amazon/Freevee series Jury Duty. Leeper’s standup has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central’s Up Next, and their Stand Up Featuring series. He is repped by WME and Mosaic.