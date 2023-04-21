‘National Treasure’ Canceled By Disney+ After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: There will be no second season for National Treasure as Disney+ has opted not to renew the freshman adventure series.

The show, from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith starred in the series executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley.

Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Turteltaub executive produced the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also served as a writer.

A number of Disney+ non-Marvel and Star Wars original series have been canceled after one or two seasons including Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of A Future President and Turner & Hooch.