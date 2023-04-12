Madonna, Mariah Carey, John Denver Music Added To National Recording Registry; ‘Imagine’, ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Also Make 2023 Cut

Led Zeppelin’s classic-rock standard “Stairway To Heaven,” John Lennon’s peace anthem “Imagine,” Madonna’s 1984 breakthrough album Like A Virgin and John Denver’s signature tune “Take Me Home, Country Roads” are among the works added today to the U.S. National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced the newcomers, a roster that also includes Mariah Carey’s modern holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and the original 1985 theme from the Super Mario Bros. video game. The latter becomes the first music from a video game to enter the registry.

In all, 25 albums, singles and other recordings were added to the roster, representing a time span of more than a century. See the complete list below.

From the 1920s, Handy’s Memphis Blues Band’s recording of “St. Louis Blues” and Fletcher Henderson’s “Sugar Foot Stomp” made the list, as did The Fairfield Four’s “Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around” from 1947.

Albums of more recent vintage chosen include Queen Latifah’s 1989 All Hail the Queen; Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s Déjà Vu; Synchronicity by the Police; and Black Codes (From the Underground) by Wynton Marsalis.

Other singles tapped for the honor are Bobby Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe,” Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville,” the late Irene Cara‘s “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics, Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” The Four Seasons’ “Sherry,” Koko Taylor’s “Wang Dang Doodle,” and Jackie DeShannon’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” Also added: “Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra” recorded by Northwest Chamber Orchestra.

Non-musical entries include Carl Sagan’s recording of his book Pale Blue Dot, and NBC radio reporter Dorothy Thompson’s 1939 commentaries and analysis from Europe just prior to World War II.

These 25 recordings were deemed worthy of preservation “based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage,” according to the Library of Congress.