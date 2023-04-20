‘Naked Education’ Complaints Near 1,300 As Anger Grows Over Channel 4 Parading Nude Adults In Front Of Children

The gloves are off for Channel 4’s Naked Education.

UK media regulator Ofcom has received 1,297 complaints about the controversial body image show, as anger grows at a format that parades naked adults in front of young teenagers.

The complaints were a combined figure for the first two episodes of the six-part season, which broadcasts on Channel 4 in the UK on Tuesday nights.

Presented by Anna Richardson, the show depicts full-frontal nudity before the 9PM watershed, a threshold in the UK that protects young viewers from potentially harmful content.

Ofcom is yet to decide whether it will launch an investigation into Naked Education, but Channel 4 has robustly defended the format, which is made by All3Media-owned Betty TV.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, said Naked Education‘s ambition to confront body image anxiety was “valuable public service broadcasting.”

“Anyone who suggests that the Channel 4 show Naked Education promotes paedophilia or is abusive of children almost certainly hasn’t watched it,” he tweeted.

“The show counters the dangerous myths and toxic images that teenagers are bombarded with by exposing them to real, normal bodies and engaging them in an open, safe conversation about them.”