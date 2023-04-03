‘Mythic Quest’s Ashly Burch Signs With WME

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning filmmaker and actor Ashly Burch has signed with WME for representation.

Burch is a producer, writer, director and series regular on Apple TV’s comedy series Mythic Quest, which wrapped its third season in January. She is also the co-creator and co-showrunner of Apple TV’s upcoming Mythic Quest spinoff Mere Mortals. The new series will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game, and takes a page out of the departure episodes of Mythic Quest

Burch has won an Emmy and earned two additional nominations for writing on Cartoon Network’s animated series Adventure Time. Burch also stars on Disney Television’s animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee

An established voice in the gaming world with over three dozen video game credits, Burch has earned two BAFTA Games nominations for her performance in the video games Life is Strange and Horizon Zero Down. Additional video game credits include the Borderlands franchise and The Last of Us Part II.  

Burch continues to be managed by Mainstay Entertainment and represented by attorney Mahdi Salehi at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

