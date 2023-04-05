MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Last Of Us’ Lead 2023 Nominations — Full List

MTV has announced the nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Top Gun: Maverick leads the film side with six nominations. It tied with Stranger Things and The Last Of Us, also with six noms each on the scripted television side. Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules head up unscripted noms with two each.

Beginning last year, MTV combined scripted and unscripted nominees into one event for the first time. Spider-Man: No Way Home and HBO’s Euphoria took the top 2022 honors in film and television, respectively.

The 2023 awards also will feature two new categories — Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

First time nominees include Anna Torv, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, David Dawson, Doja Cat, Emma D’Arcy, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joel Madden, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, One Republic, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Simona Tabasco and Sosie Bacon.

Hosted by Drew Barrymore, the 2023 Movie & TV Awards will air live on MTV April 7 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Fans can begin voting today for their favorites at vote.mtv.com through April 17 at 6 PM ET.

Executive Producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

Complete List Of 2023 Nominees:

BEST MOVIE

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis

• Nope

• Scream VI

• Smile

• Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

• Stranger Things

• The Last of Us

• The White Lotus

• Wednesday

• Wolf Pack

• Yellowstone

• Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

• Austin Butler — Elvis

• Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

• KeKe Palmer — Nope

• Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

• Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

• Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

• Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

• Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

• Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

• Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

• Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

• Diego Luna — Andor

• Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

• Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

• Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

• Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

• Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

• Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

• Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

• M3GAN – M3GAN

• The Bear — Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS

• Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

• Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

• Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

• Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

• Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

• Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

• Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

• Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

• KeKe Palmer – Nope

• Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

• Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

• Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

• Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

• Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

• Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

• Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

• Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

• Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

• Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

• Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

• Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

• Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

• Justin Long – Barbarian

• Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

• Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

• Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

• Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

• Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

• Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

• Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

• Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Outer Banks

• Stranger Things

• Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

• Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

• Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

• Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

• OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

• Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

• Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

• Jersey Shore Family Vacation

• The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

• Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

• The Kardashians

• Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

• All-Star Shore

• Big Brother

• RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

• The Challenge: USA

• The Traitors

BEST HOST

• Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

• Joel Madden – Ink Master

• Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

• RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

• Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

• Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

• RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

• Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

• Halftime

• Love, Lizzo

• Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

• Sheryl

• The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie