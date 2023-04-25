Charles Rivkin Tells Cinema Owners MPA Wants “To Get Even More Movies On Your Screens”

MPA chief Charlie Rivkin celebrated a rebounding box office across genre and geographies in his annual speech today, telling exhibitors that his group’s major push is to get more films on more screens by encouraging production, tax breaks and “the freedom and agency” globally “for this great industry to do what it does best.”

“Remember last year? We felt the G-force rush of the US Navy’s F-18 Super Hornets soaring into the clouds in Top Gun: Maverick – before the film took the entire world by storm,” he said at his annual address.

“We slipped on our 3D glasses to immerse ourselves in the first global preview of Avatar: The Way of Water. And now it’s surging past $2.3 billion in global ticket sales and hitting a high-water mark as one of the biggest movies of all time. And the hits just kept coming.”

“From the biggest franchise films to the smallest indie gems, people are showing us that they want to see the full range of great stories, well told. And best of all? They want to see them in theaters,” he said.

This year, he said, “Our challenge now is to get even more movies on your screens for those hungry audiences to enjoy.” So the six-member MPA is “working around the world to ensure that more movies are being produced in more markets, with more authentic stories being told, so that more audiences can watch them on your cinema screens – from Manhattan, to Mexico City to Mumbai.”

