MotorTrend TV Orders ‘Super Street Garage’ Original Series For Summer Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: In a nod to the current renaissance of the late 1990s “tuner” street car culture, Warner Bros. Discovery’s MotorTrend TV has given a green light to new original series Super Street Garage.

The upcoming series is based on Super Street Magazine, founded in 1996, which documented the import car movement in North America.

Hosted by John ‘Nads’ Naderi, former Super Street Magazine editor-in-chief, and Amir Bentatou, skilled car builder and Time Attack circuit racing record-holder, the 13-episode series takes neo-classic sport compact vehicles such as the Honda Civic, Subaru BRZ and Nissan 350Z, and rebuilds them with a focus on both performance and modern design aesthetics. Per MotorTrend, audiences will learn the technical intricacies of Super Street’s take on car culture alongside its history, with lots of laughs along the way.

In the first episode, “The Rebirth of a Generation”, viewers can ride along with ‘Nads’ and Amir as they hatch a plan to afford their dream Honda Civic Type R, a hatchback that defined an entire generation of Super Street Magazine readers in the late nineties.

The series begins airing in one-hour blocks starting this summer on MotorTrend TV and on MotorTrend+.

Super Street Garage is produced for MotorTrend TV by MotorTrend Studio. Levi Rugg, Brett Adkins, and Mike Pantaleo are Executive Producers, Mike Suggett is head of MotorTrend Studio, and Alex Wellen is CEO and President of MotorTrend Group.

MotorTrend is available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web.