Morris Chestnut Boards Onyx Collective’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ As Hulu Series Lands Season 2 Renewal

EXCLUSIVE: The Onyx Collective and Hulu original drama Reasonable Doubt has been renewed for a second season with Morris Chestnut (The Best Man) joining the ABC Signature-produced project as a series regular.

From executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together.

Chestnut is set to play Corey Cash, a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs. When Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case, she soon realizes that he’s more shine than substance and threatening her position at the firm.

The series also stars McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson.

Reasonable Doubt is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley, Tamara Gregory and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Chestnut is best known for his memorable roles in films such as Boyz n the Hood, The Brothers, The Perfect Holiday, Think Like A Man, and most notably, The Best Man and its successful sequel, The Best Man Holiday. Recently, Chestnut reprised his role as Lance Sullivan in the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Additional television credits include Our Kind of People, The Resident, The Enemy Within, Legends, American Horror Story, Goliath, Nurse Jackie, and Rosewood.

He is repped by Verve and LINK Entertainment.