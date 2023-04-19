Moonbin Dies: Singer With South Korean Boy Band Astro Was 25

Moonbin, a member of the South Korean boy band Astro, died by suicide today at his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul. He was 25.

The body of the singer-actor was found by his manager at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST on April 19. The manager immediately called the police, according to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station. “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” police told South Korean news media. “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

Fantagio, the South Korean management agency that reps the group Astro, confirmed Moonbin’s death, saying in a statement that the singer “has now become a star in the sky.”

Moonbin and Sanha of Astro, ‘Show Champion’ 2022 (Credit: Getty Images)

“Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow,” the statement continues.

The agency asked fans “to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports.”

Born Moon Bin in Cheongju, Chungbuk Province, Moonbin began his career as a child model in 2004, and appeared in a 2006 “Balloons” music video by the band TVXQ. He made his acting debut in 2009 in the Korean drama series Boys Over Flowers. Other TV credits include the 2019 series At Eighteen.

Moon Bin debuted as part of the six-member boy group Astro in 2016, briefly taking a leave from the band in 2019 for health reasons. He returned in 2020, and he was among the group members hosting the Korean music series Show Champion.

If you or anyone you know are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline