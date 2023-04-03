Dwayne Johnson And Bob Iger Reveal Live-Action ‘Moana’ In Development

A live-action reimagining of Disney Animation’s 2016 hit Moana is in early development at Disney, Dwayne Johnson revealed Monday. The announcement came in a pre-recorded message from Hawaii as part of Disney’s annual shareholder meeting led by CEO Bob Iger.

After voicing demigod Maui in the original film, Johnson will produce the live-action take alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Exec producers will include original Moana voice actor Auli’i Cravalho, as well as Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. The original film’s screenwriter Jared Bush, also known for his work on the Disney films Encanto and Zootopia, and Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production, though it’s not yet clear in what capacity.

Walt Disney Studios’ President of Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey noted today that Moana joins a roster live-action films based on Disney animated titles that includes the forthcoming Little Mermaid, opening May 26, joining past efforts like 2019’s Aladdin and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. “It’s still early,” he said, “but the idea of working with these fantastic partners to tell such a meaningful story on a live-action canvas, particularly as we celebrate 100 years of storytelling at Disney, is thrilling.”

Grossing nearly $644 million worldwide and landing two Oscar noms among its numerous accolades upon its November 2016 release, the original Moana featured a young Pacific Islander of the same name who set out into the ocean with Maui to set things right, after Maui accidentally lets loose an ancient curse. Like its animated predecessor, the live-action take will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path.

Johnson, who plans to return to the fictional world to set sail with Moana, said, “I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

He added, “I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Cravalho noted in a statement of her own that the character of Moana “has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring — to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

