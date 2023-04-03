Skip to main content
Miranda Lambert On The Possibility Of Guest-Starring On ‘Yellowstone’ & Who She Would Like To Play

Miranda Lambert Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert is a fan of Yellowstone and is opening up about on the potential of landing a guest star appearance on the Paramount series.

The question came about after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a photo of Lambert’s 2009 album Revolution on the show’s bunkhouse set.

“I was like, 19 in that picture!” she told ET during an interview and revealed the other link she has with the show.

“I actually was at a thing in Texas, [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts and I did as well,” she added. “So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle… I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, ‘I have some tunes, man, here they are!'”

Lambert doesn’t consider herself an actress but back in 2012 she made her acting debut on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The country star then revealed how she would work out an appearance on Yellowstone.

“I’ve never been an actress. It’s not my favorite thing,” she said. “I’ve done one thing and it was probably the one. I’m not saying I won’t ever do it again. But if I can play myself… that’s a little bit easier on me.”

