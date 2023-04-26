Illumination’s ‘Migration’ Cast Includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, Danny DeVito & More – CinemaCon

Illumination Boss Chris Meledandri announced the voiceover cast for the studio’s upcoming animated pic, Migration, set for a Dec. 22 release.

The pic follows a family of ducks who try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Joining the cast is Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Eternals) as anxious Mallard dad Mack and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (director of Cocaine Bear, star of Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises) as Pam, the Mallards’ daring, quick-witted matriarch.

Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the Mallards’ confident and restless son, and, in her feature film debut, Tresi Gazal plays Gwen, the family’s innocent and lovable daughter.

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang; Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) plays Erin the heron, the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Lion King) voices a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, and BAFTA winner David Mitchell (Peep Show) plays the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm. Legendary Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) co-stars as Mack’s curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

Screenplay was penned by Mike White, the Emmy winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock. Benjamin Renner, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of Ernest & Celestine directs.

Pic is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Meledandri. Migration is co-directed by Guylo Homsy (Head of Layout and Cinematography for Sing and Sing 2), edited by Christian Gazal (Happy Feet, Peter Rabbit) and the Production Designer is Colin Stimpson (The Secret Life of Pets 2).

Meledandri thanked exhibition for their support in the blockbuster success of Illumination/Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros Movie, which is on its way to make $1 billion.