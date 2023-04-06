Michelle Yeoh To Receive Kering Women In Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is set to head to the Cannes Film Festival this year, where she will become the latest recipient of Kering’s Women In Motion Award.

Previous Women In Motion Award winners include Jane Fonda (2015), Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon (2016), Isabelle Huppert (2017), Patty Jenkins (2018), Gong Li (2019), Salma Hayek (2021), and Viola Davis (2022).

Recipients of the award are chosen by François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, Iris Knobloch, Cannes President, and Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Director. Announcing the award, Pinault said Yeoh has “managed to shatter every stereotype.”

“Together with the Festival de Cannes, we wanted to recognize her significant contribution to cinema, and her ability to inspire future generations of talent. Presenting her with the Women In Motion Award was the obvious choice,” he said.

Yeoh was a member of the 2002 Cannes Competition Jury, chaired by David Lynch, which handed the Palme d’Or to Roman Polanski’s WW2 drama The Pianist. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the 2000 Ang Lee pic for which Yeoh is perhaps best known to international audiences, also debuted at the festival.

The honor comes fresh off the back of Yeoh’s win in the Best Actress category at the 95th Academy Awards for her work in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Cannes Director Frémaux added: “Throughout her career, she has relentlessly explored new possibilities – to the point where this has become her trademark for a large international audience. The awards she is receiving are simply the inevitable outcome of this exceptional journey.”

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 16-27.