Michelle Yeoh To Reprise Emperor Philippa Georgiou In ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ Movie For Paramount+

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is officially returning to Starfleet.

Paramount+ has greenlit Star Trek: Section 31, an original movie for the streamer. Yeoh will reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a character she first played in Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season.

Deadline first revealed that Yeoh was in talks for the project in 2018 and it was later confirmed in 2019 that it was in development as a series at CBS All Access. It will now be retooled as a streaming movie.

In Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. But she also faces the sins of her past.

Production on the movie from CBS Studios will begin later this year.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” said Yeoh. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

“All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement. “She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou. Long live Michelle Yeoh!”

“We’re thrilled that Star Trek: Section 31 will be the next title in our Star Trek universe,” said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. “Michelle Yeoh is an incomparable talent – she brought Emperor Georgiou to life in such an incredibly fun and nuanced way that the character immediately became a fan favorite. We’re so thrilled to welcome Michelle back to the Star Trek and Paramount+ family and can’t wait for fans to see what this special movie event has in store.”

“For years, we’ve been looking forward to Michelle Yeoh one day returning to Star Trek,” added David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Her powerful performance as Captain and Emperor Georgiou was a pivotal moment for the return of the franchise, and her portrayal resonated with fans around the world in a multitude of ways. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with Michelle once again as we continue to explore the Star Trek universe, celebrate its legacy and chart a course for the future of the franchise.”

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.