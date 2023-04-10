Michelle Dockery Joins Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Emmy nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, Godless) has joined the cast of Here, Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Richard McGuire’s graphic novel from Miramax.

The project reunites Zemeckis with writer Eric Roth, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for the first time since their collaboration on Forrest Gump earned six Oscars including Best Picture. Paul Bettany also co-stars.

Sony Pictures acquired U.S. rights. Miramax retains international rights.

Based on McGuire’s graphic novel, Here is a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory. The innovative story is centered on a place in New England where from wilderness and then, later, from a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.

Zemeckis’ ImageMovers will produce alongside Bill Block and Jack Rapke.

Dockery is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.