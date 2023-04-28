Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Reteams With Ryan Murphy For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

EXCLUSIVE: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is working again with Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy on the 12th season of FX’s American Horror Story.

Rodriguez joins already cast Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne in what’s being dubbed thematically as ‘delicate.’

The latest season of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition, due out in August. Season 12 is being adapted and showrun by Halley Feiffer. It’s the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel. The season reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. Season 12 is also being billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby. Rodriguez’s role is being kept under wraps.

Rodriguez played Blanca Rodrigue on Murphy’s Award-winning series Pose, and became the first trans actress to be nominated in a lead acting category, and the very first trans individual to win a Golden Globe (in Best Actress TV Drama). Rodriguez was also nominated in the Lead Actress category at the Primetime Emmys for Pose in 2021

Rodriguez is currently filming the second season of Apple’s Loot, and will next appear in Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts voicing the character of “Nightbird”, that pic due out on June 9. She is also set to produce and star in the upcoming indie drama Mudfire, being produced by Randy Jackson .

Rodriguez is repped by 111 Media and UTA.