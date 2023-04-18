Michael Urie, Laura Benanti & Danny Deferrari Board ‘Goodrich’ Comedy With Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Urie (Shrinking), Laura Benanti (Gossip Girl) and Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer) will round out the cast of the comedy Goodrich toplined by Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis, which is currently in production in Los Angeles. No details on their roles have been disclosed.

The film set in contemporary Los Angeles during the holidays tells the story of art dealer Andy Goodrich (Keaton), a man whose life is upended when his younger second wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program while also threatening divorce. Andy takes charge of their nine-year-old twins, thrusting him into the world of modern parenthood for which he is deeply unprepared. With his career falling by the wayside, Andy leans on his grown and pregnant daughter Grace (Kunis) for support, and ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. With all his relationships being put to the test, Andy learns the true meaning of having it all.

Others set for supporting roles in the film from writer-director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, as previously announced, include Andie MacDowell, Carmen Ejogo and Kevin Pollak.

Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon) is fully financing and producing the film alongside Daniela Taplin Lundberg (Harriet, The Kids Are All Right) and Kevin Mann (Together Together), with Keaton and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Little Women) exec producing. UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are co-repping domestic rights, with Black Bear International handling foreign sales.

Urie currently stars opposite Jason Segel in the acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, which has been renewed for a second season. He earned two SAG Award nominations as part of the cast of ABC’s Ugly Betty and has also been seen on series like Younger, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Modern Family, Workaholics and Hot in Cleveland, among others. Past film credits include Netflix’s holiday rom-com Single All the Way and Todd Stephens’ Magnolia Pictures dramedy Swan Song, starring Udo Kier and Jennifer Coolidge. He’ll next be seen in Bradley Cooper’s drama Maestro for Netflix/Amblin.

A Tony Award-winner and five-time nominee, Benanti can currently be seen starring opposite Amy Schumer in the Hulu comedy series Life & Beth, which will be back for a ten-episode second season. She previously starred in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, also appearing opposite Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan in the Netflix drama Worth. Additional credits include the Darren Star series Younger, the dramedy Here Today with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, Supergirl, Nashville and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM!. Benanti will next appear in Sony’s Jennifer Lawrence-led comedy No Hard Feelings, hitting theaters June 23rd, and in the second season of HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Deferrari played the male lead in Emma Seligman’s Independent Spirit Award-winning breakout film Shiva Baby and will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s epic Uni drama Oppenheimer, where he plays Italian physicist Enrico Fermi, creator of the world’s first nuclear reactor. He previously played Andrew Madoff opposite Richard Dreyfuss and Blythe Danner in the ABC special event series Madoff. Additional film credits include Three Christs opposite Richard Gere, Private Life opposite Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn, It Had to Be You opposite Cristin Milioti and X/Y opposite Melonie Diaz.

Urie is represented by Paradigm, Seven Summits Pictures & Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Benanti by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment; and Deferrari by Innovative Artists.