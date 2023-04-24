Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Christopher McQuarrie To Produce Action Thriller ‘Iron Curtain’ In Works At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of a record-breaking TKO with its Michael B. Jordan-directed boxing pic Creed III for Amazon/MGM, Jordan’s Outlier Society will team with the Mission: Impossible franchise’s Christopher McQuarrie to produce Iron Curtain, a new action thriller in early development at Amazon Studios.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. But McQuarrie and Emmy winner Erik Jendresen (Band of Brothers) will handle the rewrites on McQuarrie’s original screenplay. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce for Outlier Society, which has had a first-look film deal and overall TV deal with Amazon since 2021.

McQuarrie penned the script for Iron Curtain back in 2003 and while he initially set up the property with Intermedia, rights later transferred to Resurgence Media Group, where they remained for years. Raposo has had a long history with McQuarrie, given her 15 years at Paramount Pictures building up to the role of President of Production. When she joined Jordan at Outlier in 2021 to oversee production and development alongside him as president, she thought back to that McQuarrie script, sensing it might be a fit for the company.

Jordan came to direct, produce and star in the third installment of the Creed boxing franchise after leading the first two as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, son of one-time heavyweight champ Apollo of Rocky lore. On the heels of the second film, which Jordan exec produced, the third has his Adonis going toe to toe in the ring with Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend just released from prison who is on a mission to re-ascend within the world of boxing, after being deemed a prodigy earlier in life. The film transcended all expectations in its March theatrical launch as it secured the biggest-ever opening weekend for Amazon (if not MGM), which was also the biggest for a sports film and for any film in the Creed and Rocky franchises. Pic grossed over $155 million domestic and $271M+ globally.

A Gotham and PGA Award winner, as well as an Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award nominee who was recently named as one of Time‘s “100 Most Influential People in the World,” Jordan will going forward oversee a film and TV universe of Creed-related projects for Amazon. He’ll produce and potentially star in Amazon’s short-story adaptation The Dwelling after the sale of rights to the studio out of a competitive auction, and is also set to lead Paramount’s Tom Clancy pic Rainbow Six to be directed by Chad Stahelski, after toplining the Clancy adaptation Without Remorse for Amazon and Paramount.

McQuarrie is a powerhouse writer, director and producer who recently nabbed a pair of Oscar nominations for his producing and co-writing of Best Picture contender Top Gun: Maverick, a triumph of a project bringing Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back to the screen for the first time in 36 years It grossed over $1.49 billion worldwide, securing the slot as the second-most valuable blockbuster of the year in Deadline’s tournament breaking down 2022’s box office figures.

A key contributor to the Cruise-led Paramount franchise Mission: Impossible since the early 2010s, McQuarrie continues to have his hands full with the series as co-writer, director and producer of both upcoming installments under the name Dead Reckoning. Deadline understands that Part One remains in post for a July 14 launch, and Part Two will continue filming throughout the rest of the year before making its way to theaters on June 28, 2024. An Oscar and BAFTA winner for his The Usual Suspects screenplay, McQuarrie also co-wrote and directed 2012’s Jack Reacher with Cruise in the lead. Other notable writing credits include Edge of Tomorrow and Valkyrie.

Jordan is represented by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham. McQuarrie is repped by CAA, Key Creatives’ Ken Kamins and attorney David Fox of Myman Greenspan Fox.