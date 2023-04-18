Micaela Diamond Of Broadway’s ‘Parade’ Signs With CAA

Micaela Diamond, currently costarring in Broadway’s hit musical revival Parade, has signed with CAA.

After graduating from New York City’s performing arts school Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, Diamond made her professional debut as a featured member of the ensemble in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.

On Broadway, Diamond originated the role of “Babe” (the youngest version of Cher) in The Cher Show, a performance that made her a 2019 Theatre World Awards honoree. She also originated the roles of “Lindy” and “Dorothy” in the world premiere of Ethan Coen’s A Play Is A Poem at Los Angeles’ Mark Taper Forum.

In her critically acclaimed performance as the wife of the falsely accused Leo Frank in Parade, Diamond costars opposite Ben Platt and is directed by Michael Arden. Both Platt and Arden are CAA clients, as is Parade‘s composer Jason Robert Brown.

Diamond is managed by Lisa Loosemore at Viking Entertainment. Her publicists are Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman at Grapevine PR.