‘Merry Little Batman’ & ‘Bat-Family’ Among New DC Animated Projects Headed To Prime Video

Three new DC animated projects have been acquired by Prime Video including the film Merry Little Batman ordered with a spinoff series, Bat-Family, and a two-season order for Batman: Caped Crusader, from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

Merry Little Batman is an animated family action comedy that follows young Damian Wayne as he finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve transforming into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!). Roth also serves as executive producer, alongside Sam Register.

Following the events of the holiday film, Bat-Family follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family.

Jase Ricci, Mike Roth, and Sam Register are set to executive produce the series, which is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

Batman: Caped Crusader is an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology through the lens of executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. According to Prime Video, the series will utilize state-of-the-art animation techniques to once again reinvent the character with “sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences, all set in a visually striking world.”

In addition to Timm, Abrams, and Reeves, Ed Brubaker and Sam Register are set to executive produce the series. Based on characters from DC, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.