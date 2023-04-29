Skip to main content
Damon Lindelof Was Asked To Leave His ‘Star Wars’ Project, He Admits

Contenders Docs + Unscripted: ‘The 1619 Project’ On Now; ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Up Next
Melissa McCarthy Is Game For A ‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel & Imagines What Her Character Would Be Doing Now

Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Greg Doherty/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy is game for a Bridesmaids sequel, the 2011 comedy that also starred Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudulph and directed by Paul Feig.

“I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now,” McCarthy told People in an interview. “That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

The Little Mermaid actress is so down to reprise her role of Megan Price even if the cast is “all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, ‘Should we team back up?’ I’d be like, ‘Yes. Yeah, we should,'”

McCarthy has given so much thought to a Bridesmaids sequel that she has even thought about what her character and love interest Air Marshall Jon, played by real-life husband Ben Falcone, would be doing now.

“[They would be] running her trucking company. And they’re obviously private detectives, obviously, just to state what everybody knows,” she said. “I think they have matching denim jackets with each other’s image painted on it. I think they’re so happy. And they’re running a dog rescue, I’ll say that.”

McCarthy also recalled filming one of the most memorable scenes of Bridesmaids when they go dress shopping and end up with food poisoning.

“It just ended up being so funny. Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there,” she recalled. “And we were like, ‘Kristen’s going to choke.’ It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn’t on camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving. Yeah, that and the dogs, I did enjoy all the dogs.”

