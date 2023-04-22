Meghan ‘Wrote To King Charles Following Oprah Interview, Expressing Concerns Within Family’

The interview given by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 caused ripples on both sides of the Atlantic, especially Meghan Markle’s allegation that a member of the British royal family had speculated on the skin colour of her then unborn child.

Now, with just three weeks to go before the coronation of Harry’s father, King Charles, the UK’s Daily Telegraph reports that following the interview Meghan wrote to her father-in-law, raising her concerns about unconscious bias within the family, and identifying the person who made the comments about her child’s skin colour.

The paper also cites a source claiming that, in her letter, Meghan wrote that she had never intended to specifically accuse one person of racism, more that she was concerned by unconscious bias.

The King, then Prince of Wales, replied, expressing his disappointment in the split within his family, and that her allegations had been made so publicly.

The paper reports that both the King and Meghan agreed the remark had been “an innocent observation”, nevertheless, the source tells the Telegraph Meghan did not receive what she considered a satisfactory response to her concerns, and this was one factor in her decision not to attend the coronation on May 6th.

Instead, Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation service alone, and is expected to fly home immediately afterwards, without taking part in any other public events.