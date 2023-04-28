Skip to main content
Meghan Markle And Archewell Banner Sign With WME

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed with WME for representation, Deadline has confirmed. The deal includes repping the content division of Archewell, the company she founded with her husband Prince Harry in 2020.

The agency will focus on spearheading her business and creative ventures across film and television production, brand partnerships and other avenues. 

The deal does not include repping Markle for acting; her last series Suits ended in 2019.

Meghan and Harry have been looking to ramp up their production aspirations via Archewell since moving to California in 2020. In September of that year, they signed an overall deal at Netflix for scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

So far, the deal has yielded the six-episode docuseries Harry & Meghan, which launched in December 2022 and became Netflix’s most-watched doc on the streaming platform.

Markle also hosted a interview podcast, Archetypes through a deal the Sussexes made with Spotify, which ran for 12 episodes.

Variety was first to report the agency signing today.

