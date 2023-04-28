WME Signs ‘It Lives Inside’ & ‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Megan Suri

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming actress Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever) has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Suri will soon be seen starring in Bishal Dutta’s horror-thriller It Lives Inside, co-financed by Neon and QC Entertainment, which won the Midnighters Audience Award at this year’s SXSW Film Festival and is slated for release in theaters by Neon later this year. The film has her playing Samidha, an Indian-American teenager struggling with her cultural identity, who has a falling out with her former best friend. In the process, she unwittingly releases a demonic entity that grows stronger by feeding on her loneliness.

The thesp is otherwise best known for a standout role in the acclaimed Netflix series Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling, which returns for its fourth and final season on June 8th. She’s also recently appeared in a substantial role in the second episode of Peacock’s hit mystery-of-the-week series, Poker Face — starring Natasha Lyonne as human lie detector, Charlie Cale — which series creator Rian Johnson directed.

Suri previously starred alongside Storm Reid in Sony’s Missing — a sequel to the studio’s 2018 thriller Searching, which world premiered to critical acclaim at Sundance 2023 and went on to gross over $45M worldwide. She led the indie comedy The Miseducation of Bindu, executive produced by Jay and Mark Duplass, recurred on Netflix’s Atypical, and has also been seen guest starring on series like 13 Reasons Why, Fresh Off the Boat, How to Get Away with Murder, Speechless, Modern Family, Future Man and Bones.

Suri continues to be represented by Entertainment 360, Narrative PR, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.