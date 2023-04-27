Meera Syal To Be Awarded BAFTA TV Fellowship

Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42 star Meera Syal is to be awarded the BAFTA Fellowship at the upcoming TV Awards.

Syal will make a speech at the May 14 ceremony and also spend the year working directly with the arts charity on learning, inclusion and talent programs.

She is perhaps best known for starring in two hit BBC comedies Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42 and she was BAFTA nominated for the latter in 2003. Past credits include Yesterday, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger and The Split.

She said she is “thrilled and honored,” adding: “I am particularly delighted that this year’s award is twinned with opportunities to mentor and support participants in BAFTA’s learning programme – where I hope to engage with many talented practitioners and continue working to make BAFTA a truly representative and celebratory place for all our creatives.”

New BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip hailed Syal’s “extraordinary impact on the screen and literary arts.”

“As an actor and writer, she is an exceptional storyteller with enormous range, which means she is loved by peers and the public as much as she is critically acclaimed,” she added. “At BAFTA, we very much look forward to working with Meera over the next year on her mentoring scheme.”

The hotly-contested awards will take place in a few weeks time with the likes of Bad Sisters, Sherwood and This is Going to Hurt up for the big drama gongs. Last year’s Fellowship was awarded to Billy Connolly.