Mediawan Acquires Dutch ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’ Producer Submarine

France’s Mediawan has continued its acquisitions spree by acquiring Submarine, the international producer behind Richard Linklater’s animated film Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is for a majority stake in the company, which has offices in Amsterdam, London and L.A.

Mediawan, which last year bought Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and has been expanding internationally, claimed the Submarine acquisition builds its “House of Talent” credentials. It is led by CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton, who struck a $107M co-development and financing deal with private equity Entourage Ventures earlier this year that Mediawan Rights boss Valerie Vleeschhouwer recently outlined in more detail in an interview with Deadline.

Submarine is known for the Emmy-winning documentary Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World, Netflix original Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press and most recently Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood for Netflix and Prime Video series Undone, which is from Bojack Horseman creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob Waksberg.

In October at the MIA Market in Rome, we revealed the company is working on Esports thriller A.D.D. from Arcane writer Nick Luddington. Submarine is also developing The Kollective, a drama series based on the Bellingcat journalist group.

“We are delighted to welcome within Mediawan a team as creative and renowned as the Submarine team. Their expertise in all genres and particularly in adult animation and international series and their appetite for coproductions is a real asset for the continuous development of our group,” said Elisabeth d’Arvieu, CEO of Mediawan Pictures.

“We are thrilled about this new chapter in Submarine’s story,” said Femke Wolting and Bruno Felix, Founders and Managing Directors of Submarine. “Joining forces with Mediawan opens up a wealth of opportunities, allowing us to tap into their extensive network, resources and industry-leading expertise. This exciting partnership will fuel our mission of producing groundbreaking and innovative films and series that resonate with global audiences.”