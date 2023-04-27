Netflix Policy Boss Says UK Gov’t Media Bill “Could Prove Unworkable Or Risks Chilling Effect”

The UK government’s move to regulate the streamers in line with broadcasters could “prove unworkable or risk a chilling effect,” according to the SVoD’s UK Head of Policy.

Benjamin King raised concerns that the impartiality requirements contained in media regulator Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, which will soon apply to the streamers via the Media Bill, may impact “our appetite to make documentaries available” in the UK.

Speaking at a Westminster Media Forum (WMF), King didn’t elaborate on which documentaries he is concerned would break the impartiality code but said “careful thought” is required when Ofcom and the government figure out how to transpose the rules onto the streamers.

“Ofcom has highlighted in the past the potential threats to freedom of expression and we would strongly urge the government to consider this given the obvious potential harm to the status quo,” added King.

The Media Bill, which will begin making its way through parliament this year, could see the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video fined up to £250,000 ($310,000) if they break rules around harmful material that have applied to the public broadcasters for decades. A version of regulator Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code, which local networks have abided by for decades, will soon be imposed on these U.S. streamers due to the Bill.

King also questioned the Bill for “taking a tiered approach to the regulatory framework depending on the size of each VoD service.”

King, who is Netflix’s Senior Director of Public Policy, UK and Ireland, used his WMF speech to back Netflix’s commitment to the UK – the streamer’s “second most important production hub” behind the U.S.

Finding the next generation

His comments came a day after Netflix revealed it will have invested $6B in the nation across four years by the end of 2023 and he said the streamer wants to “help a new generation to find a voice on the global stage by giving them the means to develop skills at the start of their careers.”

King cited the examples of Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, who broke out in Netflix shows and subsequently landed roles in the BBC’s upcoming season of Doctor Who, with Gatwa playing the 15th Doctor.

“We were so proud at Netflix when we found out about Ncuti and Yasmin,” he added. “There is a virtuous circle at work here and I’ve no doubt that [Gatwa and Finney] will be one of many examples of this in the years to come.”

King revealed Netflix has now co-financed more than 100 scripted and unscripted TV shows with UK broadcasters.