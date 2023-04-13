McDonald’s All American Games Documentary Bounces To Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: The McDonald’s All American Games, the all star game for high school basketball players, has featured the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

It is now the subject of a new feature documentary for Amazon.

The streamer has greenlit the film, which comes from Roc Nation, Known, and Creative Control, for its Prime Video service.

The McDonald’s All American Games featured many of the NBA’s biggest legends before they made it big. The game started in 1977 and has catapulted high school seniors into the NBA, and, for many, turned their dreams of superstardom into reality.

The doc tells the story through the eyes of the legends it’s created, the lives it’s changed, and the communities it’s transformed. Production started last year and will include coverage of the 2022 and 2023 games as well as other historical moments.

The game also opened up to women in 2002 and has seen the likes of Candace Parker, Fran Belibi and Ashlyn Watkins win its slam-dunk contest.

Jana Fleishman and Lori York exec produce for Roc Nation, Ross Martin and Brad Roth for Known, and Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah for Creative Control. The documentary is a co-production of Prime Video Sports and Known.

“The McDonald’s All American Games are some of the most iconic games in basketball. The mere mention of the Games conjures images of legendary jerseys and performances from the past 46 years. We’re thrilled to partner with Roc Nation, Known, and Creative Control to bring these nostalgic moments to life,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “We can’t wait for audiences to see the historical impact of high school basketball’s most prestigious exhibition through the personal accounts of some of basketball’s biggest stars. All while examining what it means to be propelled into superstardom seemingly overnight.”

“We are excited to be a part of the team documenting the storied history of the McDonald’s All American Games, where true NBA and WNBA giants have made their mark,” added Lori York, EVP Film and TV, Roc Nation. “We’re honored to partner with Known, Creative Control, and Prime Video to share the tourneys’ legacies of showcasing the greatest high school basketball players during their formative years as an athlete.”