Max Will Air Unscripted Originals, Albeit Shared With Discovery+ & Linear Networks

While Harry Potter and Game of Thrones may have scored the biggest headlines at this morning’s newly rebranded Max launch event, one of the more understated nuggets was the handful of unscripted originals coming to the service.

Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks Group, revealed four new projects that will premiere on the service – dating series Love and Translation, adventure series Survive The Raft, Barbie Dream House Challenge and Octavia Spencer-exec produced true-crime series Lost Women of Highway 20.

This comes after the previous incarnation, HBO Max, moved out of unscripted originals, having previously made series such as FBoy Island, Legendary and Selena + Chef, under Jen O’Connell’s leadership.

However, these new Max originals are part of a shared universe, that will see these shows also air on Discovery+, which is remaining as a standalone service, as well as linear channels, TLC, Discovery Channel, HGTV and ID, respectively.

Finch said there was a “long list” of unscripted Max originals and Discovery+ originals that have also been turned into Max originals “still in the hopper”.

“It’s a very iterative process where we really work together. Once we start getting the data back to see what’s working, we will then figure out what would be more valuable for Max that we either could move over or create new but we don’t have any exact plans right now to go out with a new slate of Max originals,” she said.

Finch highlighted the work on Discovery+ to “double down” on true-crime shows once it became clear that those were what was working for that streaming audience.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, added that it’s much “easier in reality to turn the boat”.

“I take two years to get a show. Kathleen is much more nimble and able to react in real time to what’s working,” he added.