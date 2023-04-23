Matthew Perry Vows To Remove Keanu Reeves References From Future Editions Of His Memoir

Matthew Perry has seen the error in his ways when it comes to dissing Keanu Reeves.

While speaking at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Book on Saturday, the Friends actor vowed to remove Reeves’ name from future editions of his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” The book was released in November of 2022 and chronicled Perry’s battle with addiction.

In multiple passages, Perry mentioned Reeves as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further.

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Perry said at the book festival, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

He added that, “If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid.”

After facing backlash for the comment, Perry issued an apology last October.

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

In other comments at the book festival, Perry acknowledged the criticism about the lack of diversity on Friends back in the day.

“It was a different time,” he said. “Nobody talked about diversity.” He continued “we were all stupid…diversity is a huge issue. It’s the right thing to do.”