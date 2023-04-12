Matthew McConaughey Reveals Title, Teases Apple Comedy Series With Woody Harrelson

Matthew McConaughey teased his upcoming Apple comedy series with Woody Harrelson in an interview with Kelly Ripa on her SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa. McConaughey revealed the title of the series, Brother From Another Mother, which Apple has described as an odd-couple love story that revolves around the “strange and beautiful bond” between the pair.

McConaughey said Brother from Another Mother will take the shape of “a series about our families that’s based on truth.” He went on to explain, “Where Woody and I are the best of friends, we have different approaches in how we raise our children and how we got about certain things,” and as for their half-hour comedy, “It’s a love story, about us, he and I and our families coming together and the conflicts and comedy that come with it.”

The series will see their friendship “tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas,” per Apple.

The series is produced by Skydance Television. West Read will exec produce alongside Harrelson and McConaughey, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

McConaughey and Harrelson starred together in the first season of HBO’s True Detective, which aired in 2014, and also in 1998’s Welcome to Hollywood, 1999’s EDtv and 2008’s Surfer Dude.

McConaughey shared with Ripa that the two are so close, he’s actually questioning whether they might be biologically related. That idea was spawned when McConaughey learned that his mother “knew” Harrelson’s father. “Where I start and where he ends and where he starts and I end has always been a murky line, and that’s part of our bromance, right?, adding “”My kids call him Uncle Woody, his kids call me Uncle Matthew.”

Ripa the asked McConaughey if the two have taken any DNA tests to determine if there is a family connection, McConaughey said, “This is what we’re on the precipice of now.”



