Matt DelPiano Exits Cavalry Media

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran talent manager and producer Matt DelPiano has departed Cavalry Media where he served as President for the past four years, Deadline hears.

This is the second partner to exit Cavalry Media after Co-Founder Dana Brunetti left last month. Deadline also told you about the departure of Cavalry Media SVP Development, Jason Seagraves.

Prior to his tenure at Cavalry, DelPiano was a talent agent at CAA for 26 years where he represented top talent in the entertainment and news space.

DelPiano’s clients, we hear, are expected to follow him and he is also attached as a producer on several projects around town. DelPiano arrived at Cavalry Media in February 2019.

DelPiano has recently been in the news as he’s a producer on Rust. DelPiano’s client, Alec Baldwin, is the star and producer of that western which returned to production today in Montana with Joel Souza directing.

The news of DelPiano’s exit comes a day after New Mexico dropped criminal charges against Baldwin in the Rust tragedy.

As Deadline first reported, Cavalry Media recently suffered dire financial straits.