Matt Czuchry Starring In ‘American Horror Story’ 12: What We Know About Actor’s ‘The Resident’ Followup

Following three back-to-back long-running series, Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife and The Resident, Matt Czuchry is segueing to another veteran drama, FX’s American Horror Story.

While rumored for awhile, Czuchry’s casting was never confirmed until the actor was recently snapped filming scenes for the upcoming 12th season of the popular anthology franchise.

According to sources, Czuchry plays the male lead opposite Emma Roberts, whose involvement was announced officially two weeks ago. I hear the two play husband and wife.

The latest season of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition, due out in August. Season 12 is being adapted and showrun by Halley Feiffer; it’s the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel. The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby, reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Czuchry and Roberts were recently photographed filming a scene at a fertility clinic; their characters’ storyline is believed to involve surrogacy.

In addition to Czuchry and Roberts, the Season 12 cast of American Horror Story includes Annabelle Dexter-Jones, who also has been photographed on set, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian.

Czuchry is coming off a six-season run as the lead of Fox’s medical drama series The Resident. Before that, he starred opposite Julianna Gargulies in CBS’ legal drama The Good Wife. He also reprised his Gilmore Girl role as Logan in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life, a followup on the hit coming-of-age series. Czuchry is repped by Gersh and Thruline.