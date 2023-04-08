Masters Golf Tournament Suspended By Falling Trees In Spectator Area

It was tree time instead of tee time Friday at the 87th Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The venerated tournament was suspended this afternoon after several trees crashed down on the course near the spectator area. No injuries were reported.

Tournament officials said three trees were blown over on the left side of hole 17 because of wind. That meant the matches were”officially suspended for the rest of the day” and the grounds were evacuated. The tournament will resume on Saturday at 8 AM ET.

The live telecast captured the moment the trees fell. Despite dozens of spectators in the area, the trees missed the crowds.

The National Weather Service forecast thunderstorms in Augusta on Friday afternoon, but did not indicate any high wind warnings.

At the time play was suspended, Brooks Koepka lead the field at -12.