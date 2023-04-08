Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Francesca Cappucci Dies: Former KABC-TV Entertainment Reporter Was 64

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Super Mario Bros' Eyes $195M 5-Day Start, Second Best Ever And Record For Illumination
Read the full story

Masters Golf Tournament Suspended By Falling Trees In Spectator Area

Fallen tees on the Augusta National Golf Course AP

It was tree time instead of tee time Friday at the 87th Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The venerated tournament was suspended this afternoon after several trees crashed down on the course near the spectator area. No injuries were reported.

Tournament officials said three trees were blown over on the left side of hole 17 because of wind. That meant the matches were”officially suspended for the rest of the day” and the grounds were evacuated. The tournament will resume on Saturday at 8 AM ET.

The live telecast captured the moment the trees fell. Despite dozens of spectators in the area, the trees missed the crowds.

The National Weather Service forecast thunderstorms in Augusta on Friday afternoon, but did not indicate any high wind warnings.

At the time play was suspended, Brooks Koepka lead the field at -12.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad