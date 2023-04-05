‘MasterChef,’ ‘Beat Shazam’ & ‘Don’t Forget The Lyrics’ Get Summer Premieres At Fox

Fox has revealed summer premiere dates for shows including Crime Scene Kitchen, Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and MasterChef.

Dates for So You Think You Can Dance and Domino Masters are among the titles yet to be announced.

Joel McHale returns for a special two-hour season premiere of the baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen on Monday, May 22 (8-10 PM ET/PT). The following week on May 29, the show will air during its regular time slot at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Crime Scene Kitchen follows bakers as they taste test various desserts and attempt to decode what they’re tasting to recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Stone and Gampp then decide who made the tastiest treat that was most similar to the original.

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale are executive producers. Green serves as showrunner.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx return for a new season of Beat Shazam on Tuesday, May 23 (8-9 PM ET/PT). The series is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. The team with the most money banked will compete against the Shazam app for achance to win $1 million dollars.

Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

Niecy Nash hosts a brand-new season of Don’t Forget The Lyrics! (9-10 PM ET/PT) on Tuesday, May 23. The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget The Lyrics!

Created by Jeff Apploff, Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is produced by Apploff Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions and BiggerStage. Jeff Apploff, Garry Bormet, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. The game show is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America will enter its 13th season on Wednesday, May 24 (8-9 PM ET/PT). Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars will show food and drink industry entrepreneurs working through various challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000. The series premieres Wednesday, May 24 (9-10 PM ET/PT) following MasterChef.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Fox’s Summer 2023 schedule can be found below.

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)

Monday, May 22:

8-10 PM Crime Scene Kitchen (Two-Hour Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, May 23:

8-9 PM Beat Shazam (Season 6 Premiere)

9-10 PM Don’t Forget The Lyrics (Season 2 Premiere)

Wednesday, May 24:

8-9 PM MASTERCHEF (Season 13 Premiere)

9-10 PM GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS (Series Premiere)

Monday, May 29:

8-9 PM MasterChef (Special Encore)

9-10 PM Crime Scene Kitchen(Time Period Premiere)